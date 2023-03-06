Medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw (MRONJ) is a rare and potentially debilitating condition that involves exposure of the bone of the jaws.



MRONJ can occur after tooth extraction, injury, radiation therapy, or for no apparent reason.

Treatment is best done by an experienced oral surgeon.

To help prevent MRONJ, any necessary oral surgery should be done whenever possible before a person takes bisphosphonates.

MRONJ may occur any time or after tooth extraction or trauma. (Radiation therapy to the head and neck can cause a similar disorder called osteoradionecrosis). Sometimes, a bone infection (osteomyelitis) in the jaw is misdiagnosed as MRONJ.

The risk of MRONJ in people who have osteoporosis and are taking bisphosphonates by mouth is extremely low. People should still use bisphosphonates taken by mouth as prescribed. However, when possible, any necessary oral surgery should be done before use of bisphosphonates is begun. People should also continue good oral hygiene while taking bisphosphonates.

Symptoms of MRONJ MRONJ is usually painful, and pus may be discharged from the mouth or jaw area. However, some people have no symptoms.

Diagnosis of MRONJ Evaluation by a dentist, an oral surgeon, or a doctor MRONJ is diagnosed when a person is evaluated by a dentist, oral surgeon, or sometimes a doctor.