Plantar fasciitis is pain originating from the dense band of tissue called the plantar fascia that extends from the bottom of the heel bone to the base of the toes (ball of the foot).

The connective tissue between the heel and ball of the foot may become damaged and painful.

Pain, which is often worse when first bearing weight in the morning and after periods of rest, is felt at the bottom of the heel.

The diagnosis is based on an examination of the foot and imaging tests.

Stretches, applying ice, changing footwear, wearing devices inside the shoe that cushion, support, and elevate the heel, and sometimes corticosteroid injections can help.

(See also Overview of Foot Problems.)

The plantar fascia connects the bottom of the heel bone to the ball of the foot and is essential to walking, running, and giving spring to the step.

Other terms used to describe plantar fasciitis include plantar fasciosis, calcaneal enthesopathy, and calcaneal spur syndrome (heel spur). A heel spur is a pointed growth of extra bone on the heel bone. It is caused over time by a combination of increased pull on the fascia and foot dysfunction. However, a heel spur may or may not be present. Often a small tear results from excessive strain placed on the plantar fascia. Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of heel pain.

Plantar fasciitis can develop in people who have a sedentary lifestyle, wear high-heeled shoes, have unusually high or low arches in the feet, or have tight calf muscles or a tight Achilles tendon (the tendon that attaches the calf muscles to the heel bone). Sedentary people are usually affected when they suddenly increase their level of activity or wear less supportive shoes such as sandals or flip-flops. Plantar fasciitis is also common among runners and dancers because of increased stress on the fascia, especially if the person also has poor foot posture. The development of this painful disorder occurs more often in people whose occupations involve standing or walking on hard surfaces for prolonged periods.

Disorders that may cause or aggravate plantar fasciitis are obesity, rheumatoid arthritis, and other types of arthritis. Too many corticosteroid injections may contribute to the development of plantar fasciitis by damaging the fascia or the fat pad under the heel.

Symptoms of Plantar Fasciitis A person with plantar fasciitis may have pain anywhere along the course of the plantar fascia but most commonly where the fascia joins the bottom of the heel bone. The person often feels a great deal of pain with weight bearing, particularly when placing weight on the foot first thing in the morning. The pain temporarily lessens within 5 to 10 minutes but may return later in the day. It is often worse when pushing off of the heel (such as when walking or running) and after periods of rest. In this case, the pain radiates from the bottom of the heel toward the toes. Some people have burning or sticking pain along the inside border of the sole of the foot when walking. What Is a Heel Spur?

Diagnosis of Plantar Fasciitis A doctor's examination of the foot

Sometimes x-rays The doctor may make the diagnosis of plantar fasciitis by examining the foot. The diagnosis is confirmed if people have tenderness where the plantar fascia enters the heel bone. X-rays may show a heel spur protruding from the bottom front edge of the heel bone. However, people with plantar fasciitis often do not have heel spurs, and most people who do have heel spurs do not have pain, so the presence of a heel spur does not necessarily confirm plantar fasciitis and also does not mean the heel spur needs to be treated. Heel Spur Image ZEPHYR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Other diagnostic tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), may be done if doctors suspect the person's fascia is torn.