Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment

ByJames C. Connors, DPM, Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment is compression of nerve branches at the inner heel (the medial or lateral branches of the plantar nerve) that causes pain.

The nerve branches are pinched (compressed) between bone, ligaments, and other connective tissues, causing pain. The pain is made worse when ankle motion and certain shoes or activities such as running put additional pressure on the pinched nerves.

(See also Overview of Foot Problems.)

Symptoms of Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment

Symptoms of medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment include almost constant pain, whether walking or sitting. Just standing is often difficult. The pain is often chronic, difficult to treat, and aggravated by high-impact activities such as running. Burning, numbness, and tingling, which often occur when nerves are compressed, usually do not occur in medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment.

Diagnosis of Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment

  • A doctor's examination

Doctors base the diagnosis of medial and lateral plantar nerve entrapment on the person’s symptoms and the results of an examination.

Treatment of Medial and Lateral Plantar Nerve Entrapment

  • Splints, orthoses, and physical therapy

Devices that keep the foot from moving (such as splints) and other devices placed in the shoe (orthoses) may help, as may physical therapy and application of extreme cold to the nerve (cryotherapy).

If these treatments do not work, injection with an alcohol solution to deaden the nerve or surgery to free the nerve from compression may help relieve pain.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.