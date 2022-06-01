Artificial Joint Infectious Arthritis

Often people with severe joint disease need to have the joint replaced (arthroplasty). Infections are more common in artificial joints (prosthetic joints) than infections in natural joints. Frequently, artificial joint infections occur when bacteria enter

The joint during surgery

The wound shortly after surgery

The bloodstream after surgery

Bacteria can enter the bloodstream via a skin infection, pneumonia, a dental procedure, a procedure that requires insertion of an instrument into the body (called an invasive procedure), an infection of a catheter tube in the bloodstream, or a urinary tract infection.

About two thirds of infections develop within 1 year of surgery. During the first few months after surgery, staphylococci are the bacteria most commonly responsible.