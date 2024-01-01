Introduction to Complications of Labor and Delivery

Usually, labor and delivery occur without any problems. Serious problems are relatively rare, and doctors can usually detect and treat them. Regular visits to a doctor or certified nurse midwife during pregnancy are important to have a healthy pregnancy and to detect problems if they occur. Some problems develop suddenly and unexpectedly, so pregnant women should call their doctor or midwife if something seems wrong (such bleeding, decreased fetal movement).

Examples of problems (complications) that can develop or become evident only after a pregnant women goes into labor or during delivery include:

When complications develop, alternatives to spontaneous labor and vaginal delivery may be needed. They include

Labor started with medications (induction of labor)

Forceps or a vacuum device (called operative vaginal delivery) to deliver the baby

Cesarean delivery