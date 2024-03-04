Any single compound, including reishi, is highly unlikely to have such a broad range of health benefits. Thus, evidence is very unlikely to confirm such multiple benefits.

Studies in animals and cells have shown that reishi can protect the kidneys and liver from damage, kill cancer cells, and help fight infections.

Studies in people have not confirmed these findings.

The evidence from studies in people to show that reishi has the claimed health benefits is limited. Many of these studies are small and of poor quality, and some have contradicted the findings of others.

A well-conducted review found that the evidence was insufficient to show that reishi can be used as the initial treatment for cancer. The evidence does not show whether reishi can prolong survival in people with cancer.

Small studies with weak designs have also shown that reishi mushroom treatment reduces pain and promotes the healing of painful varicella-zoster lesions in older adults. Other small studies have found that reishi might reduce fatigue and improve quality of life in people who have had breast cancer. Other evidence indicates that reishi may help relieve urinary tract symptoms in men with an enlarged prostate.