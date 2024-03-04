Brought to you bymsd logo
Milk Thistle

ByLaura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

antioxidant and a term often used interchangeably with milk thistle.  Antioxidants protect cells against damage by free radicals, which are highly chemically active by-products of normal cell activity.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims for Milk Thistle

Milk thistlemilk thistle to prevent and treat mushroom poisoning and other liver disorders, such as cirrhosis and hepatitis C.

Milk thistle also may cause a slight to moderate decrease in blood sugar and hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) in people with type 2 diabetes.

Evidence for Milk Thistle

Well-designed scientific studies do not show that milk thistle significantly benefits people with a liver disorder or decreases death due to liver toxicity.

Some studies have found that milk thistle decreased fasting glucose and HbA1C, but it is not clear whether it is recommended for people who have diabetes or poor insulin sensitivity (prediabetes).

Milk thistle may decrease diabetes-related complications such as fatty liver and proteinuria. Milk thistle may also lower cholesterol. It is often combined with other supplements, such as berberine.

Side Effects of Milk Thistle

No serious side effects have been reported, although gastrointestinal upset may occur. Also, people who have allergies to chrysanthemums, marigolds, and daisies may also have allergic reactions to milk thistle.

Women who have hormone-sensitive conditions (such as breast, uterine, or ovarian cancer; endometriosis; or uterine fibroids) should avoid milk thistle.

Drug Interactions with Milk Thistle

Milk thistle

Milk thistle

Milk thistle may increase the blood levels of medications that have certain chemical similarities (such as some chemotherapy medications, calcium channel blockers, and some antibiotics).

Recommendations for Milk Thistle

There is no clear evidence to support the claims that milk thistle benefits people with a liver disorder, diabetes, prediabetes, any other disorder.

Milk thistle may lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes; therefore, people with diabetes should consult their doctor before taking milk thistle. Pregnant women and women who have hormone-sensitive conditions should consult with their doctor before taking milk thistle.

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. National Institutes of Health's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Milk Thistle

