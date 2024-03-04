Advocates believe that ashwagandha is an adaptogen. This herbal medicine term means that this substance is thought to help the body respond to mental and physical stress and to restore normal emotional and physical body function.

In 2020 and 2021, some people began using ashwagandha to diminish the harmful effects of COVID-19, although there is no evidence to support that use.

The long list of other benefits claimed for ashwagandha includes