Scabies is a parasitic skin infestation caused by mites.

Scabies usually spreads from person to person through physical contact.

People with scabies have severe itching, even though there are typically few mites on the body.

Doctors diagnose scabies by examining the itchy areas and sometimes by looking at skin scrapings under a microscope.



Parasites are organisms that live on or inside another organism (the host) and depend on the host for nutrition to live. The mites that cause scabies are parasites because they live by feeding on a person's blood.

Scabies is caused by the mite Sarcoptes scabiei. Infestations occur worldwide. The female mite bites and tunnels into the topmost layer of the skin and deposits her eggs in burrows. Young mites (larvae) then hatch in a few days. The infestation causes intense itching, probably due to an allergic reaction to the mites. (See also Mite Bites.)

The infestation spreads easily from person to person through physical contact, often spreading through an entire household. Human mites can live on fomites, which are physical objects such as towels, bedding, and clothing, from which they can infect people. However, once away from the human body, mites do not live very long. Animal mites may be spread to humans and cause itching, but they do not live very long or require treatment. Mites that cause scabies are usually destroyed by normal laundering (machine washing in hot water followed by drying in a hot dryer or ironing) or dry cleaning. The main risk factor is crowded conditions (as in schools, shelters, barracks, and some households). Scabies is not related to poor hygiene.

Symptoms of Scabies Infestation The hallmark of scabies is intense itching, which is usually worse at night. The burrows of the mites are often visible as very thin lines up to a ½ inch (about 1 centimeter) long, sometimes with a tiny bump—the mite—at one end. Often, scratching of the itchy burrows results in a bacterial infection of the skin (so-called secondary infection). Sometimes, only tiny bumps are seen, many of which are scratched open because of the itching. The bumps can be anywhere on the body, including the breasts and penis. The bumps do not appear on the face in adults. The bumps first appear on the webs between the fingers, wrists, inner elbows, underarms, along the belt line, or buttocks. Over time, the burrows may become difficult to see because they are obscured by inflammation induced by scratching. People in warm climates develop small red bumps with few burrows. In people with dark skin, scabies can cause solid raised areas. In infants, the palms, soles, face, and scalp may be affected, especially behind the ears. In older adults, scabies can cause intense itching but very mild skin symptoms, which makes it a challenge for doctors to diagnose. Images of Scabies Scabies on the Fingers This photo shows scabies bumps in the webbing between fingers. Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scabies The child in this photo has scratches and tiny reddish bumps clustered on the forearm and palm and in the creases of the wrist. These findings are typical of scabies. Burrows are ½-inch-long (about 1 centimeter-long) crusted bumps in the creases of the wrist and elsewhere. ... read more Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Scabies in an Infant (Infantile Scabies) This photo shows raised areas of scabies on the soles of an infant. © Springer Science+Business Media Scabies on the Fingers This photo shows scabies bumps in the webbing between fingers. Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scabies The child in this photo has scratches and tiny reddish bumps clustered on the forearm and palm and in the creases of the wrist. These findings are typical of scabies. Burrows are ½-inch-long (about 1 centimeter-long) crusted bumps in the creases of the wrist and elsewhere. ... read more Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Scabies in an Infant (Infantile Scabies) This photo shows raised areas of scabies on the soles of an infant. © Springer Science+Business Media People who may develop a severe infestation (called crusted scabies or Norwegian scabies) include Those with a weakened immune system (caused by human immunodeficiency virus [HIV] infection, blood cancer, or chronic use of corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system)

Those with severe physical disabilities or intellectual disability

Aboriginal Australians Severe infestations cause large areas of thickened, crusted skin (particularly on the palms and soles in adults and on the scalp in children) that do not itch. Crusted Scabies (Norwegian Scabies) Hide Details This photo shows crusted scabies in a person who has human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. © Springer Science+Business Media Scabies incognito is a different form of scabies that develops in people who use topical corticosteroids for extended periods of time. It is sometimes hard to recognize because it looks different from the usual forms of scabies, and the mites may be very difficult to find.

Diagnosis of Scabies Infestation A doctor's evaluation

Burrow scrapings Usually, itching and the appearance of bumps and burrows are all that are needed to make a diagnosis of scabies. Sometimes doctors use a lens to magnify the skin and make the burrows visible. However, doctors often confirm the presence of mites, eggs, or mite feces by taking a scraping from the bumps or burrows and looking at it under a microscope.