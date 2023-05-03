What is pemphigoid gestationis?
Pemphigoid gestationis is a rare, very itchy rash that happens only when you're pregnant, usually during your 2nd or 3rd trimester.
The rash often starts near your belly button and looks like flat or raised red spots
Later on, the rash spreads and turns into irregularly shaped, fluid-filled blisters
The rash is usually worst soon after delivery and disappears within a few weeks or months
If you have the rash, your baby may be born with the rash, but it usually disappears with no treatment
Once you've had pemphigoid gestationis, you’re more likely to have it in future pregnancies
What causes pemphigoid gestationis?
Doctors think pemphigoid gestationis is an autoimmune reaction. An autoimmune reaction is when your body's immune defenses attack itself.
How can doctors tell if I have pemphigoid gestationis?
Doctors can usually tell just by looking at your rash
They may also do skin tests and tests to check on your baby
How do doctors treat pemphigoid gestationis?
Usually with a corticosteroid cream that you put on your skin to help it feel less itchy