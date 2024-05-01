A cyst is a sac filled with fluid. Many people have cysts on their skin. But cysts can form in many parts of your body, such as your kidneys or liver.

Skin cysts are fluid-filled lumps under your skin

The fluid is usually white or yellow and smelly

Cysts don't hurt unless they burst open or get infected

Doctors cut them out and need to remove the whole sac or the cyst will grow back