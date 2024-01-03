What are the symptoms of schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia may appear suddenly (in a few days or weeks) or slowly (over several years).

People with schizophrenia often have:

Delusions

Hallucinations

Delusions are beliefs that aren't true. But delusions in schizophrenia aren't like ordinary mistaken ideas. Lots of people believe things that others don't think are true. But in schizophrenia, people believe things even if there's strong evidence they're wrong or clearly unrealistic. For example, people may believe that:

Passages from books, newspapers, or song lyrics are talking about them

Others can read their mind, or their thoughts are being transmitted to others

People are out to get them

They are a famous person such as Jesus or the president

Hallucinations are hearing, seeing, tasting, or physically feeling things that aren’t there. Hearing voices is the most common hallucination. The voices often say mean things about the person or give orders.

Other symptoms of schizophrenia include:

Showing little or no emotion

Speaking very little, including answering questions in 1 to 2 words

Lack of interest in activities

Lack of interest in relationships with other people

Confused thinking

Rambling speech

Problems paying attention or remembering things

Schizophrenia isn't just unusual thinking and behavior. Schizophrenia causes symptoms severe enough to cause problems at home, at work, and with other people.

About 1 in 5 people with schizophrenia try to kill themselves, and many more have thought about it.

Although people with schizophrenia may have emotional outbursts and sometimes seem scary, they're only slightly more likely to be violent than other people.