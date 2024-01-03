Testicular torsion is when the spermatic cord above your testicle twists, cutting off blood flow to your testicle.

Testicular torsion can happen at any age, but it most often happens to boys ages 12 to 18 or babies

Without blood supply, the tissue of your testicle can die in a few hours

See a doctor right away if you think you have testicular torsion. It's a medical emergency.

