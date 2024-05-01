The entire reproductive system, including puberty, is controlled by hormones. Hormones are chemical messengers made in certain parts of your body that travel through the blood to signal other parts of the body what to do.

Puberty in boys starts when hormones released by the brain cause the testicles to develop. The testicles then release the hormone testosterone. Testosterone is a male sex hormone that causes people to develop facial hair, a deeper voice, and other male physical features. Hormones also cause the testicles to make sperm.