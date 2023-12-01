Hydrocarbon poisoning is sickness from swallowing or breathing in fumes from hydrocarbon products.

Most small children who swallow these products and are poisoned will recover

Teens and adults who breathe in fumes to get high (known as huffing, bagging, or sniffing) can die of cardiac arrest (when their heart stops beating) or have brain damage

Swallowing hydrocarbons can lead to irritation and then infection of the lungs

Severe poisoning affects your brain, heart, bone marrow, and kidneys

If you think you or someone else may have been poisoned, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) right away.