Hemorrhagic fevers are serious viral infections that cause fever and bleeding from your mouth, nose, or organs inside your body. These infections can be deadly.

You can get these infections by touching infected people, animals, or insects, or their body fluids, such as their saliva, urine, droppings, or blood

Doctors can tell if you have hemorrhagic fever by doing blood tests

No medicine can cure hemorrhagic fevers, so doctors treat your symptoms, give you fluids, and make sure your organs are working well