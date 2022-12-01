Brought to you bymsd logo
QUICK FACTS

Year-Round Allergies

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
What are year-round allergies?

An allergy is when your body's immune system reacts to something harmless, such as food, plants, or medicine. The substance that causes the allergic reaction is called an allergen.

Year-round allergies are:

  • Allergies that happen throughout the year

These allergies can happen at any time of year or all year long. They don't happen just in one season, like seasonal allergies.

  • Year-round allergies are your body’s reaction to substances in the air, most commonly house dust

  • Usually they cause a stuffy, runny, or itchy nose, an itchy throat, or red and itchy eyes

  • Avoiding the allergen is best, but medicine can help with your symptoms

What causes year-round allergies?

Year-round allergies are caused by your immune system reacting to something harmless. They're often caused by:

  • House dust

  • Droppings from cockroaches

  • Animal dander from house pets

What are the symptoms of year-round allergies?

Symptoms include:

  • Stuffy or runny nose

  • Itchy nose, mouth, or throat

  • Watery, red, itchy, swollen eyes

  • Sneezing

  • Problems with hearing or constant ear infections (especially in children)

  • Repeated sinus infections or nasal polyps (growths inside the nose)

How do doctors treat year-round allergies?

Doctors will treat you with:

  • Corticosteroid or decongestant nose sprays

  • Antihistamines

If you have repeated sinus infections or nasal polyps, doctors may:

  • Do surgery

How can I prevent symptoms from year-round allergies?

If you're allergic to house dust, remove or frequently clean items that collect dust, such as:

  • Knickknacks, magazines, and books

  • Furniture covered in fabric

  • Curtains and window shades

  • Carpets

Clean your home thoroughly:

  • Dust, vacuum, and wet-mop your floors and surfaces

  • Wash your bed sheets, pillowcases, and blankets in hot water regularly

  • Treat your home with heat-steam

  • Get rid of cockroaches

Use items that help prevent dust from building up in your home, such as:

  • Mattress and pillow covers with finely woven fabrics

  • Synthetic-fiber pillows

  • Air conditioners and dehumidifiers to reduce moisture in the air

  • Vacuums and filters with the HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) label

If you're allergic to animal dander:

  • Limit your family pet to certain rooms of your home

  • Keep animals, including pets, out of the house

  • Wash your pet each week

