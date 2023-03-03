Glaucoma happens if fluid builds up in your eye, which increases the pressure within your eye.

A healthy eye is full of fluid. The fluid helps it keep the proper shape. Fluid is always being made and then draining out. When functioning properly, the system works like a faucet and a drain in a sink. Balance between fluid production and drainage—between an open faucet and a properly draining sink—keeps the fluid flowing freely and prevents pressure in the eye from building up.

In glaucoma, fluid builds up because something blocks the normal fluid drainage path.

In many people, the cause of fluid build-up is unknown

In some people, fluid drainage is blocked by another eye problem, such as an infection or a tumor

You can get glaucoma at any age, but it is much more common as you get older.

People at highest risk for glaucoma may have: