Perichondritis is an infection around the cartilage of your ear. Cartilage is the stiff but flexible material that gives your ear its shape.

Perichondritis is usually caused by an injury, piercing, burn, or bite

If you have diabetes or a weak immune system you’re more likely to get perichondritis

Your ear will get red, painful, and swollen

Pus may build up under the skin of your ear