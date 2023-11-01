What causes NEC?

Doctors don't know exactly what causes NEC, but it probably involves:

Poor blood flow to the intestine

The poor blood flow can allow normal bacteria in the intestine to attack the lining of the intestine. The lining becomes inflamed and bleeds.

The biggest risk factor for NEC is:

Being born too early (premature birth)

Other things that increase the risk of NEC include: