Immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses your own immune system to fight your cancer. Your immune system consists of cells, tissues, and organs that protect your body from illness and infection.

The immune system works through a series of actions called the immune response. In the immune response:

Your body recognizes something harmful that shouldn’t be in your body (an antigen)

Your body produces antibodies and cells that attack and destroy the antigen

Your immune system often naturally recognizes cancer cells as harmful. If it does, then it attacks and destroys them. We never even notice many tiny cancers that are quickly destroyed right after they start. However, once a cancer has become big enough to cause symptoms, it's likely that your immune system can't fight it off anymore. That's why doctors have come up with ways to help your immune system fight your cancer.