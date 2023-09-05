Spinal Column and Spinal Cord 3D Model

Your spine is your backbone. It's actually a long line of 24 bones called vertebrae plus your tailbone (sacrum). The vertebrae start below your skull and go all the way down to your pelvis. The vertebrae bear most of your body's weight.

There are small discs of cartilage between each vertebra. The cartilage is a flexible, rubbery material that acts like a cushion between the vertebrae and allows your spine to bend.

There is a hole through each vertebra. The holes line up to make a tunnel called the spinal canal that runs the length of your spine. Your spinal cord lies inside the spinal canal. The vertebrae and spinal canal protect your spinal cord from harm.

The spine is divided into 4 sections from top to bottom. Each section is referred to by a letter.

C (cervical)—7 vertebrae in your neck

T (thoracic)—12 vertebrae in your upper back that attach to your ribs

L (lumbar)—5 vertebrae in your lower back

S (sacral)—5 vertebrae that are stuck together making up one bone called the sacrum that attaches your spine to your pelvis

Within each section of the spine, the vertebrae are numbered beginning at the top. When doctors talk about a problem in your spine, they name the letter and number of the vertebrae involved. For example, they may say "L5" if you have a problem in the 5th lumbar vertebra.