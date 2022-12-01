What are the symptoms of dementia?

What are the symptoms of dementia?

Dementia causes problems with:

Memory

Using language

Personality

Thinking clearly

These problems make it hard to do normal daily tasks, such as shopping, making meals, and managing money. People also may have trouble behaving appropriately.

Symptoms get worse as time goes by.

Early symptoms of dementia:

Forgetting things that just happened

Forgetting where things are

Having trouble finding the right word to say and understanding what others say

Forgetting to pay bills

Having more trouble than usual with numbers

Getting lost when driving in familiar areas

Being more emotional, such as quickly switching from being happy to being sad

Family and friends often notice that people don't seem like themselves. At first, the differences may be hard to spot. Sometimes people themselves are the first to notice they're having trouble with things. Such difficulties often make them frustrated and upset.

Middle symptoms of dementia:

Getting lost at home, such as having trouble finding the bathroom or bedroom

Not recognizing familiar people and things

Being easily confused and unable to learn new information or follow simple directions

No longer safe to drive

Needing help with bathing, dressing, and eating

Not understanding normal conversation

Doing unusual things, such as yelling, undressing in public, hitting, and repeating questions

Having problems falling and staying asleep

Personality changes become more severe. People with dementia may be fearful and suspicious. Some are irritable and hostile. Others become withdrawn and depressed.

Late symptoms of dementia:

Losing all memory for recent and past events

Being unable to understand conversation

Not knowing close family or their own face in the mirror

Not being able to walk, feed themselves, or do other daily tasks

In late dementia, people lose almost all brain function. They can't get out of bed or even move. Eventually, they can't even swallow food that's placed in their mouth.