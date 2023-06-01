Most ganglia go away on their own without treatment.

If ganglia are painful or keep growing, doctors can remove the fluid inside it with a needle (called aspiration). Sometimes, doctors inject a medicine (called a corticosteroid suspension) into ganglia to help lessen the pain.

Sometimes, doctors need to remove ganglia surgically. In some cases, ganglia come back after being removed.

Some people believe ganglia can be removed by hitting them with a hard object, such as a book. You shouldn't do this, because you could injure your hand.