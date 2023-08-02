Chest x-ray and/or ultrasonography

Laboratory tests done on a sample of the fluid

Sometimes computed tomography (CT)

A chest x-ray, which shows fluid in the pleural space, is usually the first step in making the diagnosis. However, small amounts of fluid may not be visible on a chest x-ray.

Ultrasonography of the chest can also be done to help doctors identify small accumulations of fluid.

Doctors may do thoracentesis. In this procedure, a specimen of the fluid is removed for examination using a needle. The appearance of the fluid may help doctors determine its cause. Certain laboratory tests evaluate the chemical composition of the fluid and determine the presence of bacteria, including the bacteria that cause tuberculosis. The fluid specimen is also examined for the number and types of cells and for the presence of cancerous cells.

If these tests cannot identify the cause of the pleural effusion, other tests may be done.

CT scan more clearly shows the lung and the fluid and may show evidence of pneumonia, a mediastinal mass, a lung abscess, or a tumor that could be causing fluid to accumulate. Sometimes a radiopaque dye is injected during CT (CT angiography or venography) to look for problems with the pleura or with blood vessels, including pulmonary embolism.

If a serious diagnosis still seems possible, doctors may insert a viewing tube into the chest (called thoracoscopy). Occasionally, doctors need to obtain a sample (biopsy) of the pleura and/or lung. In about 15% of people with pleural effusion, the cause is not obvious after initial testing, and in some people a cause is never found, even after extensive testing.