Overview of Incidents Involving Mass-Casualty Weapons

Mass-casualty weapons are weapons that can produce a mass-casualty incident. Mass-casualty incidents overwhelm available medical resources because they involve so many injured people (casualties). Mass-casualty weapons include a variety of

Mass-casualty weapons are sometimes called weapons of mass destruction (WMD). However, the term "weapons of mass destruction" is less accurate because it implies significant physical destruction of infrastructure, which occurs predominantly with explosives. The term "weapon" implies intentional use. However, many mass-casualty weapons include substances that also can unintentionally cause a mass-casualty incident. For example, chemicals or radioactive substances may leak from a factory or power plant, or from a truck or railroad car during transportation. Doctors and public authorities use the same principles to manage intentional and unintentional incidents.

A community's exposure to a mass-casualty weapon may be readily apparent, as occurs with an explosion or visible leak or spill, and may even be announced in advance by a perpetrator. However, a community's exposure to radioactive, biological, or chemical weapons may not be so obvious. Such substances may be spread secretly so that the first sign is simply that many people become ill at the same place and time. Doctors may find it difficult to identify or distinguish exposure from an outbreak of natural illness. For example, vomiting and diarrhea caused by a secret exposure to radiation may at first be mistaken for mass food poisoning.

Once in the environment, mass-casualty weapons may exist as a combination of solid, liquid, gas, or vapor (the gaseous form of a substance that is liquid at room temperature). Fine dust particles or small liquid droplets may be suspended in the air as aerosols (smokes, fogs, mists, or fumes). When radiation is involved, people may have direct contact with radioactive dust and debris, or they may be exposed to radiation without physical contact with the radiation source (see Radiation Injury).

The form of the weapon affects how long it stays in the environment and the potential routes of exposure. Solids and low-volatility liquids tend to remain in the environment for more than a day under usual conditions, and some may persist for weeks. In some cases, such as with radioactive materials, weapons material may persist for years. Gases and high-volatility liquids tend to disperse in less than 24 hours.

The route of exposure is a major factor in how people are affected by a mass-casualty weapon. Gases, vapors, and small particles can be inhaled. Inhaled substances usually act very quickly. Solids and liquids can contaminate the skin, from which they may be absorbed or transferred to the mouth and ingested. Skin exposure usually takes longer to cause symptoms. Contaminated objects (for example, debris from an explosion) can penetrate the skin and introduce the substance directly into the body.

Initial Approach to Mass-Casualty Weapon Incidents Doctors and emergency personnel typically approach an incident involving mass-casualty weapons with the following steps: Preparedness

Recognition

Assessment and triage

Treatment These steps often overlap. Recognition, assessment, and treatment may be done at the same time when there are many casualties.

Preparedness Preparedness efforts are crucial. Disaster plans are needed in hospitals and in the community, along with appropriate supplies and equipment, to respond to an incident. Disaster preparedness typically includes plans to bring in additional staff and to reassign resources (such as beds, operating rooms, and blood) from routine care to victims of the disaster. Supplies and equipment typically include designated decontamination areas with contained drainage, floor coverings and protective gear to minimize spread of contamination, and stockpiles of antidotes or formal arrangements to obtain them from other sources. Many hospitals regularly hold drills to help familiarize staff with disaster plans, including the location of written procedures, supplies, and equipment (particularly those for decontamination).

Recognition Although incidents involving explosives, firearms, and transportation crashes are easy for doctors and first responders to recognize, incidents involving biological or chemical weapons are often much harder to identify. Recognition of an incident may come via intelligence or announcement by the perpetrators, environmental clues (such as dead or dying animals or unusual odors), or environmental monitors (chemical, biological, or radiation), which may not be widely available. In some cases, the only clue to a possible incident may be a large number of people affected with unusual symptoms or similar symptoms. As they evaluate casualties, doctors may recognize characteristic symptoms and signs that are typical of exposure to a certain substance or infectious organism. Ultimately, doctors may need to send clinical or environmental specimens to a laboratory. However, diagnosis and initial treatment are often urgent, especially for injuries involving certain chemical weapons that act very quickly.

Assessment and triage Triage is the process of assigning the degree of urgency to injuries. Some people need treatment very quickly, whereas others can safely wait for a period of time. The large number of casualties in an incident involving mass-casualty weapons requires that doctors and first responders keep initial encounters with affected people brief so that everyone can be evaluated quickly. Triage can be particularly challenging because people in mass-casualty incidents that do not involve explosions or fire may have no visible injuries. In addition, many people at or near an incident who were not exposed to the weapon may have a stress reaction (such as hyperventilation, shaking, nausea, and weakness). Stress reactions may be hard for medical personnel to distinguish from toxic, infectious, or radiological effects. Medical personnel trained in mass-casualty weapons know to set up three zones to help ensure their own safety: a hot zone, a warm zone, and a cold zone. The hot zone is the area immediately surrounding the release of a mass-casualty weapon. Risk to medical personnel is greatest in the hot zone, and normally, only emergency responders with appropriate personal protective equipment are allowed into this zone. The warm zone (decontamination corridor) borders the hot zone. Thorough, whole-body decontamination is done in this zone. Medical personnel may need to wear protective gear for primary assessment, triage, and initial treatment of casualties, especially people exposed to chemicals. The cold zone (clean zone) includes hospital emergency departments. Because decontamination should have taken place in the warm zone, medical staff in the cold zone are normally safe with standard precautions. However, hospitals still need decontamination capability because some people may leave the scene on their own and arrive at a hospital without having been decontaminated.