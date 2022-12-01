Fractures usually involve the larger lower forearm bone (radius). Sometimes the smaller one (ulna) is also broken. These fractures are considered wrist fractures.

Wrist fractures usually result from a fall on an outstretched hand.

The fractured wrist is painful, swollen, and tender and sometimes becomes stiff and persistently painful.

Doctors can usually identify these fractures on x-rays, but occasionally, computed tomography is needed.

Often, the bone fragments can be put back in place (reduced) by manipulation, then held in place by a splint, but sometimes surgery is required.

Usually, the wrist is fractured when people fall on an outstretched hand (to break the fall), with the wrist bent back. As a result, the radius breaks near the wrist, and the broken end of the radius is displaced up, toward the back of the hand. This type of fracture is called a Colles fracture. Sometimes the wrist is obviously out of position. If the force of the impact is great, the two ends of the broken radius are jammed into each other, and the bone appears shortened. Often, part of the ulna is also fractured. Colles fractures are common among older people, especially if they have osteoporosis, which weakens bone.

Less often, the wrist is fractured when people fall with the hand bent forward or when the back of the wrist is hit—for example, with a hockey or lacrosse stick. The broken end of the radius is displaced down, toward the palm side of the wrist. This type of fracture is called a Smith fracture.

Wrist Fractures: Colles and Smith

Fractures of the radius may extend into the wrist joint.

The median nerve—the nerve involved in carpal tunnel syndrome—may be damaged. This nerve travels through the wrist to the palm and some fingers.

Symptoms of Lower Forearm Fractures The wrist is painful, swollen, and tender. If the median nerve is damaged, the tip of the index finger is numb, and people may have difficulty pinching their thumb and little finger together. A wrist fracture may result in stiffness, persistent pain, and/or osteoarthritis, particularly if the fracture extends into the wrist joint or the broken pieces are out of place.

Diagnosis of Lower Forearm Fractures X-rays

Occasionally computed tomography (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) If people think they may have fractured their wrist, they should see a doctor. Doctors can usually identify wrist fractures on x-rays. Occasionally, computed tomography (CT) is necessary to identify joint fractures. CT combines x-rays with computer technology to produce a more detailed, three-dimensional image of the injured area.