A hyphema is bleeding into the front chamber (the fluid-filled space between the clear cornea and the colored iris) of the eye. Additional bleeding (rebleeding) may occur up to several days after the injury.

(See also Overview of Eye Injuries.)

A hyphema will usually resolve with medical treatment, but requires monitoring as it can result in permanent, partial, or complete loss of vision. Vision loss may be caused by increased pressure within the eye (glaucoma), by blood staining the cornea, or both.

An Inside Look at the Eye

Hyphema Image © Springer Science+Business Media

People with hyphema often have blurred vision and pain when exposed to bright light. If the hyphema is large enough, a layer of blood is visible behind the lower part of the cornea when the person is upright. However, the layer may be so small that it can be seen only with magnification.