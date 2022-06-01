Scorpion Stings

The stings of North American scorpions are rarely serious and usually result in pain, minimal swelling, tenderness, and warmth at the sting site. However, the bark scorpion (Centruroides exilicauda or C. sculpturatus), which is present in Arizona and New Mexico and on the California side of the Colorado River, has a much more toxic sting. The sting is painful, sometimes causing numbness or tingling in the area around the sting. Serious symptoms are more common in children and include

Abnormal head, eye, and neck movements

Increased saliva production

Sweating

Restlessness

Some people develop severe involuntary twitching and jerking of muscles and very high blood pressure. Breathing may become difficult.

Scorpion Image Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(See also Introduction to Bites and Stings.)