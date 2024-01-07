A doctor's evaluation

Biopsy and testing of the rash

Blood tests

The diagnosis of scrub typhus is suggested by symptoms in people who have recently been to an area where scrub typhus is common (such as Central Asia, southeast Asia, South Asia, and northern Australia) and have participated in outdoor activities, such as camping or visiting farms, which could expose them to chigger bites.

To confirm the diagnosis, doctors may do an immunofluorescence assay, which uses a sample from the rash (biopsy). Or they may use the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique to enable them to detect the bacteria more rapidly.

Doctors may do blood tests that detect antibodies to the bacteria. However, doing the test once is not enough. The test must be repeated 1 to 3 weeks later to check for an increase in the antibody level. Thus, these tests do not help doctors diagnose the infection immediately after someone becomes ill but can help confirm the diagnosis later.