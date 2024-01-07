Murine typhus is a rickettsial disease that is caused by Rickettsia typhi and Rickettsia felis and spread by rat fleas.

People with murine typhus have shaking chills, a fever, and a headache, followed a few days later by a rash.

To diagnose the infection, doctors test a sample of the rash and sometimes do blood tests.

Murine typhus is treated with an antibiotic.

Rickettsiae are a type of bacteria that can live only inside the cells of other organisms. The rickettsiae that cause murine typhus live mainly in rats and mice (the hosts).

Murine typhus occurs throughout the world, although not many people are infected. The infection is transmitted to people by rat, mouse, and cat fleas.

In the United States, most cases of murine typhus occur in suburban areas of Hawaii, Texas, and California. In these states, the rickettsiae often live in opossums and cats.

Symptoms of Murine Typhus Symptoms of murine typhus begin about 6 to 18 days after bacteria enter the body. People have shaking chills, fever, and a headache. The fever lasts about 12 days. A rash may appear a few days after other the other symptoms. At first, it occurs only in a few places on the torso, then spreads to the limbs. Murine typhus rarely causes death, but death is more likely in older adults.

Diagnosis of Murine Typhus A doctor's evaluation

Biopsy and testing of the rash

Blood tests The diagnosis of murine typhus is suggested by symptoms. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors may do an immunofluorescence assay, which uses a sample taken from the rash (biopsy). Or they may use the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique to enable them to detect the bacteria more rapidly. Doctors may do blood tests that detect antibodies to the bacteria. However, doing the test only once is not enough. The test must be repeated 1 to 3 weeks later to check for an increase in the antibody level. Thus, antibody tests do not help doctors diagnose the infection immediately after someone becomes ill but can help confirm the diagnosis later.

Treatment of Murine Typhus An antibiotic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Research on doxycycline and tooth staining).