Most (4 out of 5) people with West Nile virus infection have no symptoms. About 1 in 5 develop fever along with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

About 1 in 150 people develop severe central nervous system involvement with encephalitis (a brain infection), meningitis (infection of the tissues that line the brain and spinal cord), or weakness and paralysis. Symptoms of central nervous system infection include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis. Older people and people with certain chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, are more likely to develop severe illness. About 1 in 10 people with severe central nervous system involvement die.

Most people with typical symptoms recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. People whose central nervous system was affected often have long-lasting adverse effects on their brain and nerves.