Seasonal allergies result from exposure to airborne substances (such as pollens) that appear only during certain times of the year.

Seasonal allergies cause itchy skin, a runny nose, sneezing, and sometimes itchy or watery, bloodshot eyes.

Doctors can usually diagnose these allergies when typical symptoms (such as a runny, itchy nose and itchy eyes) develop during a particular season.

Corticosteroid nasal sprays, antihistamines, and decongestants help relieve symptoms.

(See also Overview of Allergic Reactions.)

Seasonal allergies (commonly called hay fever) are common. They occur only during certain times of the year—particularly the spring, summer, or fall—depending on what a person is allergic to. Symptoms involve primarily the membrane lining the nose, causing allergic rhinitis, or the membrane lining the eyelids and covering the whites of the eyes (conjunctiva), causing allergic conjunctivitis.

The term hay fever is somewhat misleading because symptoms do not occur only in the summer when hay is traditionally gathered and never include fever. Hay fever is usually a reaction to pollens and grasses. The pollens that cause hay fever vary by season:

Spring: Usually trees (such as oak, elm, alder, birch, beech, poplar, ash, and olive)

Summer: Grasses (such as Bermuda, timothy, sweet vernal, orchard, and Johnson grass) and weeds (such as Russian thistle and English plantain)

Fall: Ragweed

Also, different parts of the country have very different pollen seasons. In the western United States, mountain cedar (a juniper) is one of the main sources of tree pollen from December to March. In the arid Southwest, grasses pollinate for much longer, and in the fall, pollen from weeds, such as sagebrush and Russian thistle, can cause hay fever. People may react to one or more pollens, so their pollen allergy season may be from early spring to late fall. Seasonal allergy is also caused by mold spores, which can be airborne for long periods of time during the spring, summer, and fall.

Allergic conjunctivitis may result when airborne substances, such as pollens, contact the eyes directly.

Symptoms of Seasonal Allergies Seasonal allergies can make the nose, roof of the mouth, back of the throat, and eyes itch. Itching may start gradually or abruptly. The nose runs, producing a clear watery discharge, and may become stuffed up. In children, the stuffy nose may lead to an ear infection. The lining of the nose may become swollen and bluish red. The sinuses may also become stuffed up, causing headaches and occasionally sinus infections (sinusitis). Sneezing is common. The eyes may water, sometimes profusely, and itch. The whites of the eyes may become red, and the eyelids may become red and swollen. Wearing contact lenses can irritate the eyes further. Other symptoms include coughing and wheezing (especially in people who also have asthma) and sometimes irritability and trouble sleeping. The severity of symptoms varies with the seasons. Allergic Rhinitis Image Many people who have allergic rhinitis also have asthma (which results in wheezing), possibly caused by the same allergy triggers (allergens) that contribute to allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis.

Diagnosis of Seasonal Allergies A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes a skin test or an allergen-specific immunoglobulin test The diagnosis of seasonal allergies is based on symptoms plus the circumstances in which they occur—that is, whether they occur only during certain seasons. This information can also help doctors identify the allergen. Typically, no testing is necessary, but occasionally, the nasal discharge is examined to see whether it contains eosinophils (a type of white blood cell produced in large numbers during an allergic reaction).

Allergy testing Skin prick tests can help confirm the diagnosis and identify the allergen. For these tests, a drop of each extract is placed on the person’s skin, which is then pricked with a needle through the drop. Doctors then watch to see if there is a wheal and flare reaction (a pale, slightly elevated swelling surrounded by a red area) An allergen-specific immunoglobulin (IgE) test is done if results of the skin test are unclear. For this test, a sample of blood is withdrawn and tested.