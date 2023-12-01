Electrocardiography (ECG) is a quick, simple, painless medical test that measures the heart’s electrical impulses.

During an ECG, the heart's electrical impulses are measured, amplified, and recorded. This record, the electrocardiogram (also known as an ECG), provides information about the

Part of the heart that triggers each heartbeat (the pacemaker, called the sinoatrial or sinus node)

Nerve conduction pathways of the heart

Rate and rhythm of the heart

Sometimes, the ECG can show that the heart is enlarged (for example, possibly due to high blood pressure) or that the heart is not receiving enough oxygen due to a blockage in one of the blood vessels that supply the heart (the coronary arteries).

Usually, an ECG is obtained if a heart disorder is suspected. It is sometimes also obtained as part of a routine physical examination for middle-aged and older adults, even if they have no evidence of a heart disorder. It can be used as a basis of comparison with later ECGs if a heart disorder develops.

Abnormal heart rhythms and inadequate blood flow to the heart muscle may occur only briefly or unpredictably. To detect such problems, doctors may use continuous ambulatory electrocardiography, in which the ECG is recorded while the person engages in normal daily activities.

How ECG is done To obtain an ECG, an examiner places electrodes (small round sensors that stick to the skin) on the person's arms, legs, and chest. A standard ECG uses 12 electrodes (called a 12-lead ECG). These electrodes do not contain needles and are painless. If thick hair is present, the areas to which the electrodes are applied may first be shaved. These electrodes measure the magnitude and direction of electrical currents in the heart during each heartbeat. The electrodes are connected by wires to a machine, which produces a record (tracing) for each electrode. Each tracing shows the electrical activity of the heart from different angles. The tracings constitute the ECG. ECG takes about 3 minutes and has no risks.