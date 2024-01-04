Otitis Media (Serous)

Watchful waiting

Maneuvers to increase pressure in the ear

Sometimes drainage tubes in the ear

Most people with secretory otitis media get better without treatment. Decongestants and antibiotics are not helpful.

People with congestion caused by allergies may be given antihistamines by mouth and/or a corticosteroid nasal spray.

Low pressure in the middle ear can be temporarily increased by forcing air past the blockage in the eustachian tube. The following methods may used:

People are instructed to try to breathe out and keep their mouth closed and their nostrils pinched shut (called the Valsalva maneuver).

People are instructed to gently pinch their nose and swallow. This maneuver can be repeated several times throughout the day to get air into the middle ear.

The doctor can use a special syringe (middle ear inflator) to blow air into one of the person’s nostrils, then blocks the other nostril while the person swallows. This technique (called politzerization) forces the air into the eustachian tube and middle ear.

If symptoms become chronic (lasting more than 1 to 3 months), a doctor may perform a myringotomy. For this procedure, an opening is made through the eardrum to allow fluid to drain from the middle ear. A tiny drainage tube (tympanostomy tube—see figure Myringotomy) can be inserted into the opening in the eardrum to help fluid drain and allow air to enter the middle ear. Children may also need to have their adenoids removed (adenoidectomy). Young children with prolonged hearing loss from long-standing secretory otitis media may require appropriate treatment to make sure their language skills develop normally.

Myringotomy: Treating Secretory Otitis Media

Ear Tubes video

People with allergies should try to eliminate known allergens from their environment. Doctors may recommend allergen immunotherapy, which tries to teach the person's immune system not to react to an allergen.

People with secretory otitis media should avoid or delay scuba diving and air travel because changes in environmental pressure can cause ear pain and injury (barotrauma). If air travel cannot be avoided, chewing food or drinking (for example, from a bottle) may help young children with this disorder. In older children and adults, often the pressure in the middle ear can be equalized and the discomfort can be relieved by several maneuvers. If outside pressure is decreasing, as in a plane ascending, the person should try breathing with the mouth open, yawning, chewing gum, or swallowing. If outside pressure is increasing, as in a plane descending or a diver going deeper underwater, the person should pinch the nose shut, hold the mouth closed, and try to blow gently out through the nose (called the Valsalva maneuver). This maneuver forces air through the blocked eustachian tube.