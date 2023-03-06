Introduction to Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease

Gastritis and peptic ulcer disease involve damage to the lining of the stomach or duodenum (the first segment of the small intestine). These disorders are usually caused by

Cigarette smoking is a risk factor for the development of ulcers (sores that damage the lining of the stomach) and their complications. Also, smoking impairs ulcer healing and increases the risk that ulcers will return. Risk increases with the number of cigarettes smoked per day.

In Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, a rare tumor that usually occurs in the duodenum, pancreas, or adjacent structures produces a hormone called gastrin that causes the stomach to produce too much acid.

Usually the lining of the stomach is protected by certain defense mechanisms. The cells that line the stomach secrete mucus and bicarbonate. The mucus coats the inside of the stomach to protect it from being damaged by acid and digestive enzymes. The bicarbonate within and under the mucus helps neutralize stomach acid. When these defense mechanisms are disrupted, for example, by the bacterium Helicobacter pylorigastritis or peptic ulcer disease.

There are many treatment options available (see Medications for the Treatment of Stomach Acid).