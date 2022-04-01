Secretory Otitis Media in Children

Often no treatment

Sometimes myringotomy with or without tubes

Sometimes adenoidectomy

Ear Tubes video

Secretory otitis media often resolves by itself, usually in 2 or 3 weeks. Antibiotics or other drugs, such as decongestants, are not helpful. Children who have allergies may be given antihistamines by mouth, a corticosteroid nasal spray, or both.

If the disorder persists and children do not improve after 1 to 3 months, surgery may help. Sometimes, myringotomy is done. For this procedure, doctors make a tiny slit in the eardrum, remove the fluid, and insert a small ventilating tube called a tympanostomy tube in the slit to provide drainage from the middle ear to the outer ear. The adenoids may be removed at the same time (called adenoidectomy). Sometimes a myringotomy is done only to remove fluid and not insert ventilating tubes. If fluid is removed but no tubes are inserted, the procedure is called tympanic membrane perforation or tympanocentesis.

Occasionally, the middle ear can be opened temporarily using a Valsalva maneuver or politzerization. Both techniques require that the child is capable of following instructions and does not have an infection causing a runny nose. To do the Valsalva maneuver, the child keeps the mouth closed and tries to forcibly blow air out through the pinched nostrils (popping the ear). To do politzerization, the doctor uses a special syringe to blow air into one of the child’s nostrils and blocks the other nostril while the child swallows.

Air travel and scuba diving should be avoided or delayed if possible because they can cause painful changes in pressure in the ear. If air travel cannot be avoided, young children may be helped by chewing food or drinking (for example, from a bottle). A Valsalva maneuver or politzerization may help older children.

Antibiotics are given to treat nasal and sinus infections caused by bacteria.