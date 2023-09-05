Craniocervical Junction Disorders

Symptoms may start after a slight neck injury or for no apparent reason.

Typically, people with a craniocervical junction disorder have neck pain, often with a headache that starts at the back of the head. Moving the head usually makes neck pain and headache worse, and coughing or bending forward can trigger the pain. Neck pain may spread to the arms.

If there is pressure on the spinal cord, the arms and/or legs may feel weak, and people may have difficulty moving them. People may be unable to sense where their limbs are (called position sense) or feel vibration. When they bend their neck forward, they may feel an electrical shock or a tingling sensation shooting down their back, often into their legs (called Lhermitte sign). Occasionally, people become less sensitive to pain and temperature in their hands and feet.

Depending on the specific disorder, the neck may be short, webbed, or twisted in an abnormal position. Movement of the head may be limited.

Pressure on parts of the brain or cranial nerves (which connect the brain directly to various parts of the head, neck, and trunk) can affect eye movements. People may have double vision or be unable to move their eyes in certain directions, or the eyes may move involuntarily in certain ways (called nystagmus). People may be hoarse and have difficulty swallowing. Speech may be slurred. Coordination may be lost. Some people develop sleep apnea. In this serious disorder, breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, often long enough to temporarily decrease the amount of oxygen and increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the blood.

Changing the position of the head can sometimes put pressure on arteries, cutting off the blood supply to the head. Then, people may faint or feel light-headed, confused, or weak, or they may fall, often without warning. They may have a sensation of spinning (vertigo). Vision and eye movement are sometimes affected.

In many people with Chiari malformation, a cavity (called a syrinx) forms in the spinal cord. These people may lose their ability to feel pain and temperature in the neck, upper arms, and parts of the back. The muscles may feel weak or become paralyzed, particularly in the hands.