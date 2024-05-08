Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Osteoarthritis of the hand causes swelling, pain, and sometimes formation of cysts on the finger joints (particularly the outermost ones).

Bones of the Hand and Wrist Image

Osteoarthritis of the hand causes bones over the outermost joints of the fingers (Heberden nodes) and the middle joints of the fingers (Bouchard nodes) to become larger. These joints and the base of the thumb become stiff and sometimes painful. The wrists and the joints between the fingers and hand are usually not affected. The involved joints can become misaligned.

Bouchard Nodes Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Heberden Nodes Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)

Diagnosis of Osteoarthritis of the Hand A doctor's examination

X-rays

Blood tests Doctors usually can base the diagnosis of osteoarthritis of the hand on an examination. The deformity can also be seen on x-rays. To rule out rheumatoid arthritis and other types of arthritis, doctors may do blood tests to look for indications of inflammation. These tests are almost always negative in people who have osteoarthritis.