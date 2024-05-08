Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Hand Abscess

ByDavid R. Steinberg, MD, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

A hand abscess is an accumulation of pus affecting the hand, usually caused by a bacterial infection.

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)

Abscesses in the hands are fairly common and usually result from injury.

A shallow (superficial) abscess may develop just under the skin anywhere in the hand and nearly always results from a minor injury, such as a splinter or needle prick. Severe pain, warmth, and redness develop over the abscess, often with swelling of lymph nodes in the armpit.

A deeper abscess may occur in any part of the palm and spread between the metacarpal bones (the hand bones between the wrist and fingers). Such an infection may occur after the skin is ripped or the hand is punctured by something sharp. Palm abscesses may develop from an infected callus. Palm abscesses begin as intense throbbing pain with swelling and severe tenderness when touched. The swelling and pain may be greater at the top of the hand than on the palm.

Doctors base the diagnosis of a hand abscess on an examination. They do x-rays to detect any foreign bodies (such as a tooth fragment, needle, or other object) that may be hidden under the skin.

Treatment of Hand Abscess

  • Drainage of pus

  • Antibiotics and a splint

Treatment of a hand abscess involves surgically draining the pus through an incision. Antibiotics also are given, and people wear a splint until the infection goes away.

People may need to undergo physical therapy afterwards to overcome stiffness and swelling and improve function.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.