Hemoglobin C, S-C, and E Diseases

Hemoglobin C disease occurs mostly in people with African or Black American ancestry. One copy of the gene that causes hemoglobin C disease is present in 2 to 3% of people with African or Black American ancestry in the United States. However, people must inherit 2 copies of the abnormal gene to develop the disease.

In general, symptoms are few. Anemia varies in severity. People who have this disease may have an enlarged spleen and mild jaundice, but they do not have crises, as occur in sickle cell disease.

Gallstones are a common complication of hemoglobin C disease.