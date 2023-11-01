High blood pressure (hypertension) during pregnancy is classified as one of the following:

Chronic hypertension: Blood pressure was high before the pregnancy.

Gestational hypertension: Blood pressure became high for the first time after women had been pregnant for 20 weeks (usually after 37 weeks). This type of hypertension typically resolves within 6 weeks after delivery.

Preeclampsia is another type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy. It is accompanied by protein in the urine. Preeclampsia is diagnosed and treated differently from other types of high blood pressure.

Women who have chronic hypertension are more likely to have potentially serious problems during pregnancy. However, the following problems are more likely to occur if either chronic or gestational hypertension is present:

The HELLP syndrome consists of hemolysis (the breakdown of red blood cells), elevated levels of liver enzymes (indicating liver damage), and a low platelet count, making blood less able to clot and increasing the risk of bleeding during and after labor.

During pregnancy, women with high blood pressure are monitored closely to make sure blood pressure is well-controlled, the kidneys are functioning normally, and the fetus is growing normally. However, premature detachment of the placenta cannot be prevented or anticipated. Often, a baby must be delivered early to prevent stillbirth or complications due to severe high blood pressure (such as stroke) in the woman.

Diagnosis of High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy Routine measurement of blood pressure Blood pressure is measured routinely at prenatal visits. Usually if severe hypertension occurs for the first time in pregnant women, doctors do tests to rule out other causes of hypertension.