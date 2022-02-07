The risk of developing blood clots (thrombophlebitis) is increased for about 6 to 8 weeks after delivery (see Thromboembolic Disorders During Pregnancy). Typically, blood clots occur in the deep veins of the legs or pelvis (a disorder called deep vein thrombosis).

Sometimes one of these clots breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream into the lungs, where it lodges in a blood vessel in the lung, blocking blood flow. This blockage is called pulmonary embolism.

Blood clots may also develop in the veins just under the skin in the legs. This disorder is called superficial venous thrombosis (superficial thrombophlebitis).

Symptoms of Blood Clots After Delivery A fever that develops after delivery may be caused by a blood clot. When a blood clot forms in a leg vein, the affected part of the leg, often the calf, may be painful, tender to the touch, warm, and swollen. A blood clot in the pelvis may not cause symptoms. The first sign of pulmonary embolism may be shortness of breath or chest pain.

Diagnosis of Blood Clots After Delivery For deep vein thrombosis, ultrasonography

For pulmonary embolism, computed tomography Doctors can usually diagnose superficial blood clots based on a physical examination. Diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis is usually based on results of ultrasonography. Occasionally, a blood test to measure D-dimer (a substance released from blood clots) is helpful. If pulmonary embolism is suspected, computed tomography (CT) of the chest is done after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected into a vein. The contrast agent makes the blockage easier to see.