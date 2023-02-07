Vulvar Inclusion and Epidermal Cysts

Cysts that develop on the vulva include inclusion cysts and epidermal cysts. Vulvar inclusion cysts are small sacs that contain tissue from the surface of the vulva. Vulvar epidermal cysts are similar but contain secretions from oil-producing (sebaceous) glands near hair follicles.

Inclusion cysts are the most common cysts of the vulva. The vulva is the area that contains the external genital organs. Inclusion cysts may also develop in the vagina. They may result from injuries, such as tears caused during delivery of a baby. When the vulva is injured, tissue from its surface (epithelial tissue) may be trapped under the surface. Some inclusion cysts develop on their own.

External Female Reproductive Anatomy

Epidermal cysts may develop when the ducts to sebaceous glands become blocked. Secretions from these glands then accumulate under the skin’s surface.

Both of these cysts eventually enlarge and sometimes become infected. Infected cysts may be red and tender and make sexual activity painful.

Cysts that do not become infected usually cause no symptoms, but they occasionally cause irritation. They are white or yellow and usually less than 1/2 inch (about 1 centimeter) in diameter.

Inclusion and Epidermal Cysts Vaginal Inclusion Cyst Vaginal inclusion cysts are usually small and do not cause symptoms. By permission of the publisher. From Spitzer M, Mann M. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998. (Courtesy of the International Society for the Study of Vulvar Disease.) Vulvar Epidermal Inclusion Cysts Many cysts are visible on both sides of the vulva. By permission of the publisher. From Kaufman R, Brown D. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998. Vaginal Inclusion Cyst Vaginal inclusion cysts are usually small and do not cause symptoms. By permission of the publisher. From Spitzer M, Mann M. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998. (Courtesy of the International Society for the Study of Vulvar Disease.) Vulvar Epidermal Inclusion Cysts Many cysts are visible on both sides of the vulva. By permission of the publisher. From Kaufman R, Brown D. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998.

Diagnosis A pelvic examination Doctors can usually see or feel cysts during a pelvic examination.