Cervical Polyps

ByKilpatrick, MD, MEd, Baylor College of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2023
Cervical polyps are common fingerlike growths of tissue that protrude into the passageway through the cervix. Polyps are almost always benign (noncancerous).

  • Cervical polyps may be caused by chronic inflammation or infection.

  • Usually, cervical polyps do not cause any symptoms, but some cause vaginal bleeding or a puslike discharge.

  • Doctors can usually diagnose cervical polyps during a pelvic examination.

  • Polyps that cause bleeding or a discharge are removed during the pelvic examination.

About 2 to 5% of women have cervical polyps. They may be caused by chronic inflammation or infection.

Symptoms of Cervical Polyps

Most cervical polyps do not cause any symptoms. Some polyps cause bleeding between menstrual periods or after sexual activity. Rarely, polyps become infected, causing a puslike discharge from the vagina.

Polyps are usually reddish pink and less than 1/2 inch (about 1 centimeter) in diameter.

Diagnosis of Cervical Polyps

  • A pelvic examination

Doctors can detect polyps when they do a pelvic examination.

Treatment of Cervical Polyps

  • Removal of polyps

Polyps are examined to confirm that they are not cancerous.

If symptoms (bleeding and a discharge) persist after polyps are removed, a sample of tissue from the lining of the uterus (endometrium) is removed and examined under a microscope (endometrial biopsy) to exclude endometrial cancer.

