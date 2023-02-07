Bartholin Gland Cyst and Bartholin Gland Abscess

Bartholin gland cysts are mucus-filled sacs that can form when the glands located near the opening to the vagina are blocked. Bartholin gland cysts may become infected and form painful, pus-filled abscesses.

Cysts are usually painless, but if large, they can cause pressure or pain and interfere with sitting, walking, and sexual activity.

Cysts may become infected, forming a painful abscess.

Doctors can usually see or feel the cyst during a pelvic examination.

Doctors may create a permanent opening so that the cyst can drain fluid to the outside, or they may surgically remove the cyst.

Bartholin glands are very small, round glands that are located in the vulva (which consists of the labia and other tissues around the opening to the vagina). They may develop on either side of the vulva. Because they are located deep under the skin, they cannot normally be felt. These glands may help provide fluids for lubrication during sexual activity.

External Female Genital Anatomy

If the duct to a Bartholin gland is blocked, the gland becomes filled with mucus and enlarges. The result is a cyst. These cysts develop in about 2% of women, usually those in their 20s. Cysts may become infected, forming an abscess (a closed-off area filled with pus). As women age, they are less likely to have cysts and abscesses.

Typically, the cause of the blockage is unknown. Rarely, cysts can become infected with a sexually transmitted infection, such as gonorrhea.

Very rarely, cancer can form in Bartholin glands.

What Is Bartholin Gland Cyst?

Bartholin Gland Cyst Image By permission of the publisher. From Kaufman R, Brown D. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998.

Symptoms of Bartholin Gland Cysts or Abscesses Most Bartholin cysts do not cause any symptoms. Women may notice a painless lump near the opening of the vagina, making the vulva look lopsided. If cysts become large, they can cause irritation and pressure and/or pain. They may interfere with sitting, walking, or sexual activity. If the cyst becomes infected (forming an abscess), it causes severe pain and sometimes fever. Abscesses are tender to the touch. The skin over them appears red. and The skin and the tissues under the skin over the abscess may become infected—an infection called cellulitis. If cellulitis develops, the affected area appears red and is tender, Women may have a vaginal discharge.

Diagnosis of Bartholin Gland Cysts or Abscesses Examination of the vulva

Sometimes a biopsy A woman should see a doctor in the following circumstances: The cyst continues to enlarge or persists after several days of immersing the area in hot water (in a tub or sitz bath).

The cyst is painful (often indicating an abscess).

A fever develops.

The cyst interferes with walking or sitting.

The woman is over 40. A doctor examines the vulva to diagnose a Bartholin gland cyst. If a cyst is large enough for a woman to notice it or for symptoms to develop, a doctor is able to see or feel the cyst during a pelvic examination. Doctors can usually tell whether it is infected by its appearance. If a discharge is present, doctors may send a sample to be tested for other infections, including sexually transmitted infections. If an abscess has developed, doctors also culture fluid from the abscess. Although cancer very rarely develops in Bartholin glands, a doctor may remove a sample of the cyst to examine under a microscope (biopsy), especially if the woman is over 40.