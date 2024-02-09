Infertility Problems With Ovulation

A record of the timing of menstrual periods

A home ovulation prediction kit

Sometimes daily measurement of body temperature

Ultrasonography

Blood or urine tests

Doctors ask women to describe their menstrual periods (menstrual history), including how often periods occur and how long they last. Based on this information, doctors may be able to determine whether women are ovulating.

The most accurate method that can be done at home is with an ovulation prediction kit, but they are not 100% accurate so some ovulations may be missed. This kit detects an increase in luteinizing hormone in the urine 24 to 36 hours before ovulation. To provide a more accurate result, some kits also measure by-products of estrogen. Urine is tested on several consecutive days during the middle of the menstrual cycle.

Another method to determine if or when ovulation is occurring is for a woman to take her temperature at rest (basal body temperature) each day. Usually, the best time is immediately after awakening and before getting out of bed. A decrease in basal body temperature suggests that ovulation is about to occur. If possible, she should use a basal body temperature thermometer designed for women who are trying to become pregnant, or a digital or mercury thermometer can be used. An increase of 0.9° F (0.5° C) or more in temperature usually indicates that ovulation has just occurred. However, this method is time-consuming and is not reliable or precise.

Doctors can accurately determine whether and when ovulation occurs. Methods include

Ultrasonography

Measurement of the level of progesterone in the blood or the level of one of its by-products in the urine

A marked increase in levels of progesterone or its by-products indicates that ovulation has occurred.

Doctors may do other tests to check for disorders that can cause ovulation problems. For example, they may measure testosterone levels in the blood to check for polycystic ovary syndrome.