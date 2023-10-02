Overview of Female Reproductive System Cancers

Usually, surgical removal

Sometimes radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy

Cancer treatment may include surgical removal, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the type and stage of cancer. When cancer is first diagnosed, the main goal of treatment is to remove or stop the growth of the cancer if possible.

Chemotherapy is usually the most effective way to treat any cancer cells that have spread beyond the original site. Chemotherapy may be given by injection, by mouth, or through a catheter inserted into the abdomen (intraperitoneally).

Radiation therapy is usually given if a tumor has spread to surrounding tissues that are next to the original tumor, such as spread of a tumor of the uterus to the bladder.

For some gynecologic cancers, hormone therapy or hormone blockers are given as additional treatment, usually after surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation therapy have been completed. Hormone therapy works by stimulating or blocking hormone receptors to stop growth of any tumor cells that have spread from the original site.

When a gynecologic cancer is very advanced and a cure is not possible, radiation therapy or chemotherapy may still be recommended to reduce the size of the cancer or its metastases and to relieve pain and other symptoms. Women with incurable cancer should establish advance directives. Because end-of-life care has improved, more and more women with incurable cancer are able to die comfortably at home. Appropriate medications can be used to relieve the anxiety and pain commonly experienced by people with incurable cancer.