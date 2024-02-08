Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Breast Abscess

ByLydia Choi, MD, Karmanos Cancer Center
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

    Breast infections are usually caused by bacteria. Rarely, breast infections lead to a breast abscess (a collection of pus in the breast).

    Mastitis refers to painful inflammation of the breast, which is usually accompanied by a breast infection and most commonly occurs in breastfeeding women.

    (See also Overview of Breast Disorders.)

    Breast abscesses are less common than breast infections. An abscess may develop if a breast infection is not treated.

    Doctors usually drain (aspirate) an abscess with a needle. Ultrasonography is used to guide placement of the needle. Sometimes doctors need to make an incision to drain the abscess.

    Usually, women are also treated with antibiotics.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.