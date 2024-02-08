Breast infections are usually caused by bacteria. Rarely, breast infections lead to a breast abscess (a collection of pus in the breast).

Mastitis refers to painful inflammation of the breast, which is usually accompanied by a breast infection and most commonly occurs in breastfeeding women.

(See also Overview of Breast Disorders.)

The Breasts video

Breast abscesses are less common than breast infections. An abscess may develop if a breast infection is not treated.

Doctors usually drain (aspirate) an abscess with a needle. Ultrasonography is used to guide placement of the needle. Sometimes doctors need to make an incision to drain the abscess.

Usually, women are also treated with antibiotics.