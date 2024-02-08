Breast infections are usually caused by bacteria. Rarely, breast infections lead to a breast abscess (a collection of pus in the breast).
Mastitis refers to painful inflammation of the breast, which is usually accompanied by a breast infection and most commonly occurs in breastfeeding women.
Breast abscesses are less common than breast infections. An abscess may develop if a breast infection is not treated.
Doctors usually drain (aspirate) an abscess with a needle. Ultrasonography is used to guide placement of the needle. Sometimes doctors need to make an incision to drain the abscess.
Usually, women are also treated with antibiotics.