Any single compound, including holy basil, is highly unlikely to have such a broad range of health benefits. Thus, evidence is very unlikely to confirm such multiple benefits. There are no high-quality studies in people demonstrating that holy basil is effective for treating any health condition.

Studies in animals suggest that holy basil seed oil might do the following:

Prevent ulcers and changes in the heart and blood vessels due to stress

Slow the growth of cancer cells and lengthen survival in animals with cancer

Reduce anxiety

Reduce plaque and gingivitis in the mouth when taken as a leaf extract in a mouthwash

But none of these findings has been replicated in people.

The evidence from studies in people to show that holy basil has health benefits is limited. Many of these studies are small and of poor quality. These studies show that holy basil could have the following health benefits, among others, but larger studies with better designs are needed to confirm these preliminary findings: